SAMSUNG DEEP WINTER PHOTO CHALLENGE RETURNS JANUARY 7, 2017

Now in its 11th year, the Deep Winter Photo Challenge has grown to be one of the premiere winter photography contests in the world. Drawing some of the most talented ski and snowboard photographers in the industry, the Deep Winter Photo Challenge invites contestants to push their limits and embrace storm season at Whistler Blackcomb, while competing for the title of “King/Queen of Storms” and a total prize purse of $10,000. This year, Samsung Canada has joined on as the title sponsor of the Deep Winter Photo Challenge.

“The Samsung Deep Winter Photo Challenge presented by GORE-TEX® Products is one of the most intense experiences an action sports photographer can have,” says returning competitor Guy Fattal. “There is a thrill in being pushed to the edge of your abilities as a photographer, artist, creator and skier; knowing that no matter what conditions you encounter, you must get out there, be creative and deliver.”

During the Samsung Deep Winter Photo Challenge presented by GORE-TEX® Products, six professional photographers are given 72 hours to shoot in-bounds at Whistler Blackcomb, capturing athletes in their natural mountain habitat of powder-filled bowls, glades, and après bars. Each photographer will create a montage of the best images from the three days and their slide shows will be shown in front of a live audience on January 7, 2017 at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler. The winner will be selected by a panel of industry professionals. Each photographer will also receive a Samsung GALAXY S7 courtesy of Samsung Canada.

As soon as the judges have made their decision and announced the 2017 King/Queen of Storms, the Deep Winter Photo Challenge People’s Choice Award Contest will go live at whistlerblackcomb.com/deepwinter. All the photographers will have a Deep Winter image of their choosing posted to the site, allowing the public to vote for their favorite. The contest will be active for 72 hours following the Deep Winter event and the photographer with the most votes at the end of the three days will win a trip for two with Whistler Heli Skiing, and $1,000.

This year’s competitors are:

Guy Fattal – An outdoor sports photographer born and raised in the hills close to Jerusalem in Israel, Guy first came to Canada last year to compete in the 10th Annual Deep Winter Photo Challenge. Guy has based himself out of Whistler for the 2016.17 winter season.

Alric Ljunghager – A member of The Bunch ski crew, the Swedish photographer was just awarded Photo of the Year at the 17th Annual Powder Magazine Awards.

Colin Wiseman – Hailing from Hornby Island, BC, Colin now resides in Bellingham, WA where he serves as Content Director for an independent publishing company known as Funny Feelings LLC.

Shannon Skouras – Shannon is a photographer, writer and adventurer based out of the small eastern Washington town of Naches.

Michael Overbeck – A Whistler born adventure photographer whose work is focused on creating authentic and inspiring moments in remote regions around the world.

Ilanna Barkusky – Born and raised in Vancouver, Ilanna has been described as an ‘up-and-comer in the world of ski photography’ and ‘one of five female ski photographers to follow’ by Freeskier Magazine.

“This year’s lineup of talented photographers is really exciting,” Says Chris McLeod, Industry, Film and Communications Supervisor at Whistler Blackcomb. “I am blown away every year watching how each photographer deals with the time limit and weather conditions to create inspiring slideshows celebrating skiing and snowboarding in deep winter conditions at Whistler Blackcomb.”

Tickets to the Samsung Deep Winter Photo Challenge presented by GORE-TEX® Products on January 7 are $25 and are available at any Whistler Blackcomb Guest Relations location, online or by calling 1-800-766-0449. Doors open at 7pm and the slideshows start at 8pm.