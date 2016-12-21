12 Gifts for the Fitness Enthusiast

I can’t believe it’s already that time of year again, when we venture out to battle those frenzied crowds to do our holiday shopping. It’s one of my most favourite times of the year, except for the long lines, parking lot nightmares, and sold out stock. And on top of that, coming up with a unique gift for everyone on your list can be mind boggling to say the least.

Whether you’re shopping for the fitness buff in your life, the exerciser who has everything or the vegan that has a fully-equipped kitchen anyone would envy, I have you covered. I have handpicked these 12 gifts for our holiday gift guide that will help anyone live well…without implying something with this fitness-related gift, and you totally know what I mean!